Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,825.32. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

