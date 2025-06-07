EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.11.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.65. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

