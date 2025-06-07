Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Asana Q2 Earnings

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Asana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Shares of ASAN opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 86.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 8,850.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,369 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $22,507,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,405,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,481,000 after buying an additional 1,043,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,539,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,166,000 after purchasing an additional 937,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,888,563.01. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 716,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,053,617.40. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

