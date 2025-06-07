Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELS. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,162 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,644.64. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.27 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.86 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.74%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.