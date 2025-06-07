Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESP. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ESP stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.11.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other Espey Mfg. & Electronics news, CEO David A. Oneil sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $73,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,200. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Wool sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $56,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $528,801. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Free Report)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.