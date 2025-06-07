Esports Stocks To Research – June 4th

PENN Entertainment, Sphere Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Allied Gaming & Entertainment are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve competitive video gaming, such as game publishers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing esports market, betting on the industry’s expanding audience, sponsorship deals and media rights. Performance of esports stocks often reflects trends in game popularity, advertising revenue and technological innovation within the gaming ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 1,566,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.16. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

MSGS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.48. 17,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,980. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.78. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGS

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Shares of AGAE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. 106,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.32. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGAE

Recommended Stories