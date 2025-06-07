eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,834,000 after purchasing an additional 208,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 123,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $199,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,628,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,630,916. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $2,282,350. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Trading Up 1.4%

eXp World stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 2.66.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). eXp World had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $954.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -181.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of eXp World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

