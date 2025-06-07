Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $100,195.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,448.70. This represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

