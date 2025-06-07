Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Sells $4,482,000.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $234.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.98. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fabrinet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

