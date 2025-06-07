Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $22,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $234.82 on Friday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $281.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.