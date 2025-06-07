FDM Group (LON:FDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.81), with a volume of 569997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($3.06).

Specifically, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 13,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £30,959.74 ($41,882.77). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren sold 13,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.06), for a total value of £30,959.74 ($41,882.77). In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell sold 13,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £29,642.16 ($40,100.32).

Get FDM Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

FDM Group Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £230.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 230.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 256.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 23 ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. FDM Group had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 10.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDM Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.05%.

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.