Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ (NYSE:FERG) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2025

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. /DE/ (NYSE:FERGGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $211.00 on Friday.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

