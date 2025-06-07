Ferguson’s (FERG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.93.

Ferguson stock opened at $211.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day moving average of $178.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,730,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ferguson by 101.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ferguson by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,678,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ferguson by 65.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

