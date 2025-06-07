Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now – June 4th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Nutrien, and CF Industries are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail agricultural fertilizers (such as nitrogen-, phosphorus- and potassium-based blends). Their market performance is driven by factors like global crop-planting trends, commodity price cycles, input costs and agricultural policies, making them a cyclically sensitive segment of the agribusiness sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.07 and a 200 day moving average of $232.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 14,385,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,468,499. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,652,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,514,614. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.71. The company had a trading volume of 401,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,330. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average of $240.86. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.65. 892,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,714. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

NTR stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. 1,172,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.69. 662,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,154. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80.

