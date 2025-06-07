Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 129.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

