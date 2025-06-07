Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $38.01. 2,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.
The company has a market cap of $49.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.
The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
