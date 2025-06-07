Financial Comparison: RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) versus LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of -2.05, suggesting that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LM Funding America has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -96.23% -35.84% -31.86%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and LM Funding America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RocketFuel Blockchain and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 0.00 LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and LM Funding America”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 0.08 -$3.78 million N/A N/A LM Funding America $7.03 million 1.42 -$15.94 million ($6.76) -0.29

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LM Funding America.

Summary

LM Funding America beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

