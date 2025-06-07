Fintech Stocks To Consider – June 5th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, UP Fintech, WEX, and The Carlyle Group are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to deliver or enhance financial services—such as digital payments, peer-to-peer lending, robo-advisory, blockchain solutions, and insurance tech. Investors in fintech stocks gain exposure to firms driving innovation in banking, investing, and financial infrastructure through software, mobile apps, and data analytics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $8.54 on Thursday, hitting $2,565.42. 166,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,905. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,550.00 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,264.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,053.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,447,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,722. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of TIGR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 4,080,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,153,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.64.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.84. The stock had a trading volume of 217,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,021. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.73.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

CG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 579,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,846. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

