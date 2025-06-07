FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 94,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.2%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.68%.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.