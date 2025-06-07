Fitness Stocks To Watch Today – June 5th

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, and Five Below are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of companies operating in the health-and-wellness sector—businesses that manufacture exercise equipment, run gym and fitness studio chains, or develop wearable devices and workout apps. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to consumer spending on physical activity and lifestyle trends. Their performance often correlates with broader economic conditions and public interest in health and fitness. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,149,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,959,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.26 and a 200-day moving average of $337.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Five Below stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.02. 6,206,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.25. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $137.30. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

