Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $137.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.83.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 618,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after buying an additional 175,131 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Five Below by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

