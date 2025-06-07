Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Five9 Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.74, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. Five9 has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $342,178.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,022.54. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,701 shares of company stock valued at $968,851. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

