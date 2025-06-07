FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FLEX LNG by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 236,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

FLNG opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.45.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.07%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

