Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Cut to $301.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $317.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLUT. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.79.

NYSE:FLUT opened at $249.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Bryant sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $102,706.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,448.76. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine M. Mccarthy sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total value of $64,447.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,463.08. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,934 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $241,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 6.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 24.9% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 89.3% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

