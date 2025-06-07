Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

FWONK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.83.

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FWONK opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.51. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $102.33.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 50,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $4,730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,449.20. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1,378.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

