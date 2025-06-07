Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRU. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Senior Officer Colin Strem acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,757.20. Also, Senior Officer Robert Alexander King acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,115.00. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$10.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 122.40%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

