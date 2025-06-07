Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.32% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,675 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,410,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 739,713 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 234,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FULC. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Leerink Partners raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

