Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 5,001 shares traded.

Fuse Medical Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

About Fuse Medical

(Get Free Report)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; and full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.