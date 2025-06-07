FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Agenus Issued By William Blair

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agenus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.51). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($12.55) per share.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agenus from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Agenus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Agenus Trading Up 15.3%

AGEN opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

