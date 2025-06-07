FY2029 EPS Estimates for Arcellx Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of Arcellx in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn $5.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Arcellx Trading Up 2.8%

ACLX stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.91 and a beta of 0.28.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arcellx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,000 after buying an additional 186,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $515,418,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $87,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $377,655. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

