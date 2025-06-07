GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 203,168 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4,300.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,168 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Celanese by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Trading Up 1.6%

CE opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $150.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,120.24. This represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

