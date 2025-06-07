GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 384,437 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 11,821.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 48.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -61.82%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

