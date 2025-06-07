GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 77,145 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 1,751.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,145 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.13% of Innoviva worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 72,192 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Innoviva Price Performance

INVA stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. Research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

