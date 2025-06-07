GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4,117.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $427,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,046.49. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $7,063,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,730,480.40. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock worth $23,591,400 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of KDP opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

