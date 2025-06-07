GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 76,537.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,034 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $16,615,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MDGL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.63 and a 1 year high of $377.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.95.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.