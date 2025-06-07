GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 116,245 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11,123.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,245 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $13,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.30.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $98.08 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

