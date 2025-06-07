GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 122,249 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 43,505.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,249 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Qualys worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. Qualys’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $1,158,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,220.60. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,557.14. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,068 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

