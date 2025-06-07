GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 127,424 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 12,517.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,424 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.19% of Lantheus worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 193,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,051 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.67. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.37 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. Lantheus’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

