GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 159,143 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 15,376.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,143 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,577,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in RLI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,331,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,475,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,907,000 after buying an additional 116,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RLI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,136,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in RLI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 766,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,370,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $112,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,093.58. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. Compass Point lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Price Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.70. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $91.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.96.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

