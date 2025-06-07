GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 223,381 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7,496.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,381 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,001,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in US Foods by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after buying an additional 312,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 48,448 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of USFD opened at $77.79 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $79.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Insider Activity at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

