GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 40,828 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 37,116.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.07% of Ubiquiti worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of UI stock opened at $408.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 1.32. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.06 and a 12 month high of $469.98.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

