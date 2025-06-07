GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 439,218 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3,838.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,218 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Mosaic worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOS opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

