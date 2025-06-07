GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 575,567 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 3,092.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 594,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,567 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Kenvue by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KVUE. Barclays raised their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

KVUE opened at $21.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

