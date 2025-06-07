GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 17,898.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 104,348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.39% of M/I Homes worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in M/I Homes by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 3,243.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 73,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of MHO stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.