GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 17,898.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 104,348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.39% of M/I Homes worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in M/I Homes by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 3,243.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 73,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.
M/I Homes Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of MHO stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
