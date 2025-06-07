GAMMA Investing LLC Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 2,878.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,626 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.26% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 761.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 2.0%

SFBS opened at $75.03 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

