GAMMA Investing LLC Has $12.13 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5,799.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 169,858 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

