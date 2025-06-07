GAMMA Investing LLC Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2,881.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,932 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $419,932,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,314 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,194 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

