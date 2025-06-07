GAMMA Investing LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 8,255.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,385 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.13% of BellRing Brands worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 175.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,105.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $100,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,059.98. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

BRBR stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

