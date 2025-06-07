GAMMA Investing LLC Has $14.71 Million Stake in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 13,801.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,797 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,437,000.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $120.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of $99.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

adidas Increases Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.91%. As a group, analysts predict that adidas AG will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from adidas’s previous dividend of $0.24. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADDYY. Bank of America upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

adidas Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

