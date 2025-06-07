GAMMA Investing LLC Has $15.08 Million Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 3,771.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 802.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Astec Industries Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.05 million, a PE ratio of -500.69 and a beta of 1.40. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.40 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Further Reading

